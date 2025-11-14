Delhi's Electric Bus Revolution: Charging Ahead with Infrastructure Upgrades

The Delhi government has launched inter-state electric bus services and plans to expand these services further. It includes the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at its major interstate bus terminals, as reported by the officials.

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTC) has issued a tender to supply and install charging stations and infrastructure at Kashmere Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, and Anand Vihar ISBTs. This initiative aligns with the broader goal to electrify the public transport fleet within a year and a half.

An estimated Rs 16.99 crore is allocated for EV infrastructure upgrades, featuring substations and chargers capable of handling hundreds of buses. Critically, the expansion of this infrastructure is essential to support the planned increase to 8,000 e-buses by 2026, from the current fleet of 3,400 e-buses.

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off electric buses from Kashmere Gate to Sonipat, indicating ongoing efforts to connect Delhi with NCR cities via electric buses. Earlier, electric bus services began between Delhi and Baraut, highlighting a significant push towards sustainable public transportation.

