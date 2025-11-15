Left Menu

AVG Logistics Unveils Robust Q2 FY26 Financials, Eyes Growth in Liquid Logistics

AVG Logistics Limited reported strong financial results for Q2 FY26, with a significant rise in revenue and stable EBITDA margins. The logistics leader plans to bolster its fleet and initiate a liquid logistics business, capitalizing on operational efficiencies and digital innovations to drive future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:36 IST
AVG Logistics Delivers INR 268 Cr Revenue in H1 FY26. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], November 15: AVG Logistics Limited, a major player in multimodal logistics solutions, has disclosed its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The company reported a revenue increase to ₹143.03 crore, with an EBITDA of ₹26.26 crore, maintaining an EBITDA margin of 18.36%. Pre-tax profits stood at ₹6.57 crore, reflecting strong operational performance. For the first half of FY26, AVG Logistics recorded a revenue of ₹268.05 crore, showing resilience amid a challenging market.

With new fleet additions and the upcoming launch of its liquid logistics segment, AVG Logistics aims to expand its service capabilities and fortify its market presence. The firm emphasizes the importance of enhancing customer relations and optimizing logistics corridors to ensure sustainable revenue growth and industry leadership.

