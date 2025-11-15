Shivashrit Foods' Revenue Surges After Landmark IPO

Aligarh, 14th November 2025 – Shivashrit Foods Limited has announced impressive financial results for the half-year ending on 30th September 2025, marking a 20% year-on-year uptick in revenue. The company, known for its premium potato flakes, credits its successful IPO and NSE Emerge listing for opening new expansion opportunities.

Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Mr. Prashant Singhal, expressed optimism about the company's accelerated growth, highlighting a disciplined, value-driven approach that sustained EBITDA margins at 21.45%. He pointed out that the funds raised through the IPO would be directed toward capacity expansion and strengthening key partnerships in the food sector.

The company's growth strategies include enhancing operational efficiencies at their Aligarh facility and expanding B2C retail with their 'Shree Aahar' brand. As they solidify their presence in 14 countries, including the USA and Dubai, Shivashrit Foods aims for sustainable long-term growth.

