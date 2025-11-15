Left Menu

Shivashrit Foods' Revenue Surges After Landmark IPO

Shivashrit Foods Limited, a leading producer of premium potato flakes, reported a 20% revenue increase and an 18% growth in EBITDA for the half-year ended September 2025. Following a successful IPO and listing on NSE Emerge, the company plans strategic expansion using the capital raised to enhance capacity and working capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aligarh, 14th November 2025 – Shivashrit Foods Limited has announced impressive financial results for the half-year ending on 30th September 2025, marking a 20% year-on-year uptick in revenue. The company, known for its premium potato flakes, credits its successful IPO and NSE Emerge listing for opening new expansion opportunities.

Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Mr. Prashant Singhal, expressed optimism about the company's accelerated growth, highlighting a disciplined, value-driven approach that sustained EBITDA margins at 21.45%. He pointed out that the funds raised through the IPO would be directed toward capacity expansion and strengthening key partnerships in the food sector.

The company's growth strategies include enhancing operational efficiencies at their Aligarh facility and expanding B2C retail with their 'Shree Aahar' brand. As they solidify their presence in 14 countries, including the USA and Dubai, Shivashrit Foods aims for sustainable long-term growth.

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

