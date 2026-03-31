NCW Demands Justice for Aligarh's Fallen Youth

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has intervened following the tragic suicide of a minor girl in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly due to sexual harassment by her teacher.

Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar instructed state police to register a case, conduct a fair probe, and arrest the accused while seeking a detailed report within a week.

Condemning the incident as a grave violation of girls' rights, the NCW called for immediate law enforcement actions and advocated awareness campaigns in schools to combat harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)