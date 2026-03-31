Left Menu

NCW Demands Justice for Aligarh's Fallen Youth

The National Commission for Women has taken notice of a case involving the tragic suicide of a minor in Aligarh, allegedly resulting from sexual harassment by her teacher. The commission mandates swift law enforcement actions and urges educational institutes to promote anti-harassment awareness among students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:14 IST
NCW Demands Justice for Aligarh's Fallen Youth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has intervened following the tragic suicide of a minor girl in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly due to sexual harassment by her teacher.

Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar instructed state police to register a case, conduct a fair probe, and arrest the accused while seeking a detailed report within a week.

Condemning the incident as a grave violation of girls' rights, the NCW called for immediate law enforcement actions and advocated awareness campaigns in schools to combat harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mizoram's MNF Vows Legal Action Against Online Sexist Attacks

Mizoram's MNF Vows Legal Action Against Online Sexist Attacks

 India
2
Blaze Averted: Inderlok Fire Contained to Upper Floors

Blaze Averted: Inderlok Fire Contained to Upper Floors

 India
3
Congress is waiting like 'political vulture' to exploit situation (arising out of West Asia war) and reap political dividend: PM.

Congress is waiting like 'political vulture' to exploit situation (arising o...

 India
4
Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026