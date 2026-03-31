NCW Demands Justice for Aligarh's Fallen Youth
The National Commission for Women has taken notice of a case involving the tragic suicide of a minor in Aligarh, allegedly resulting from sexual harassment by her teacher. The commission mandates swift law enforcement actions and urges educational institutes to promote anti-harassment awareness among students.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:14 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has intervened following the tragic suicide of a minor girl in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly due to sexual harassment by her teacher.
Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar instructed state police to register a case, conduct a fair probe, and arrest the accused while seeking a detailed report within a week.
Condemning the incident as a grave violation of girls' rights, the NCW called for immediate law enforcement actions and advocated awareness campaigns in schools to combat harassment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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