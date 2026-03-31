NCW Demands Justice: Aligarh School Harassment Scandal

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has intervened following the tragic suicide of a minor girl in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, who was reportedly sexually harassed by her teacher. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has instructed law enforcement agencies to launch a fair investigation, arrest the suspect, and provide a comprehensive report within a week.

According to media reports, the girl ended her life due to persistent harassment and threats. The NCW has expressed grave concerns about the safety of girls in educational settings, labeling the situation a severe violation of their rights and dignity. In a strong condemnation, the commission emphasized the urgency of addressing such heinous acts.

The NCW has urged the police to file an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, among other legal statutes, and ensure security for the victim's family. Further, they have called for awareness initiatives in schools to empower children to report harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)