Fake Invoice Racket Uncovered: Two Arrested in GST Fraud Probe

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST), Guwahati Commissionerate, has arrested two individuals involved in a fake invoice racket. The operation was unveiled on Friday through an official statement from the anti-evasion unit of the CGST.

Specific intelligence indicated the suspects were generating fake invoices using more than 50 suspicious GST registrations, facilitating fraudulent GST credit transfers. Their tactics involved setting up non-existent firms to issue invoices without actual goods or services changing hands.

A decisive raid conducted on Thursday led to the suspects' confessions about their illicit activities. The arrests, confirmed on Friday, uncovered initial GST revenue evasion valued at Rs 8.59 crore, with more revelations anticipated as investigations deepen.

