Fake Invoice Racket Uncovered: Two Arrested in GST Fraud Probe
Two individuals were arrested by the CGST Guwahati Commissionerate for their involvement in a fake invoice scheme. They used over 50 suspicious GST registrations to issue fake invoices, resulting in a GST evasion of Rs 8.59 crore. The investigation is ongoing, and further fraud is expected to be revealed.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST), Guwahati Commissionerate, has arrested two individuals involved in a fake invoice racket. The operation was unveiled on Friday through an official statement from the anti-evasion unit of the CGST.
Specific intelligence indicated the suspects were generating fake invoices using more than 50 suspicious GST registrations, facilitating fraudulent GST credit transfers. Their tactics involved setting up non-existent firms to issue invoices without actual goods or services changing hands.
A decisive raid conducted on Thursday led to the suspects' confessions about their illicit activities. The arrests, confirmed on Friday, uncovered initial GST revenue evasion valued at Rs 8.59 crore, with more revelations anticipated as investigations deepen.
