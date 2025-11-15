Left Menu

Pasta Wars: The 107% Tariff Battle

The US Commerce Department has initiated a review resulting in a looming 107% tariff on Italian pasta imports, causing concerns in Italy. The potential levy has sparked diplomatic efforts and opposition from Italian producers, fearing a significant impact on their largest export market after Germany.

Philadelphia | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:58 IST
In a significant move, the US Commerce Department is poised to impose a substantial 107% tariff on Italian pasta imports, igniting concerns across Italy. The review was prompted by allegations that Italian pasta makers were undercutting American prices, threatening their second-largest export market.

The diplomatic fallout from the proposed levy has been swift, with Italy's Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida engaging with the European Commission to oppose what many in Italy deem unfair trade sanctions. The stakes are high, as Italy exports 15% of its pasta to the US, a crucial market after Germany.

Italian producers and officials have criticized the lack of evidence supporting the tariff, accusing the US of exaggerating claims of price-dumping. The decision is expected to be finalized by January 2, with potential delays, leaving Italian pasta producers in a precarious position.

