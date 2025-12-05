Left Menu

The Journey of the Olympic Flame: Italy Ignites the Path to 2026 Winter Games

The Olympic flame will be officially lit at Italy's presidential palace before starting its nationwide journey for the 2026 Winter Games. The torch, handed over from Greece, will travel across Italy's regions involving thousands of torchbearers, as Italy prepares to co-host the event in Milan and Cortina.

The Olympic flame is set to be ignited on Friday morning at Italy's presidential palace, marking the beginning of its journey throughout the nation in anticipation of the 2026 Winter Games. Originating from ancient Olympia, the torch was ceremoniously transferred to Italian authorities in Athens earlier this week.

A lantern housing the flame was displayed at the Quirinale Palace on Thursday evening, ready for Friday's lighting ceremony in the Piazza del Quirinale. Italian President Sergio Mattarella and International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry will witness the event. The Quirinale Palace, a historical landmark, was once the papal and royal residence before becoming the official residence of Italy's head of state in 1946.

The 2026 Winter Olympics, co-hosted by Milan and the Dolomite resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo, will take place from February 6 to February 22. The flame's journey will begin from Rome's Stadio dei Marmi on December 6, covering 12,000 kilometers across Italy's regions, provinces, and cities, engaging 10,001 torchbearers in its relay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

