Embraer's Big Bet on Indian Aviation Market

Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer is setting its sights on the vast potential of India's aviation sector. Known for its competitive aircraft, the company believes its jets can offer attractive seat costs for operators in this burgeoning market, according to a senior company executive.

Having established a foothold in India since 2005, Embraer currently operates nearly 50 aircraft, serving various sectors including the Indian Air Force, government agencies, business aviation, and commercial airline Star Air. The company is aiming to tap into India's untapped aerospace market within the continent.

Raul Villaron, Embraer's Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific, emphasized the importance of competitive pricing in India's cost-sensitive market. Speaking at the AAPA Assembly, Villaron pointed out the fleet potential as Embraer inaugurated its Delhi office, enhancing its stake in commercial aviation, defense, and urban mobility sectors.