NHAI's Bold Move: Promoting Transparency in Highway Projects

State-owned NHAI announced the disclosure of details for 55 National Highways projects, aiming to promote transparency. This initiative will ensure fair competition among bidders and enhance public-private partnerships. Project information will be updated bi-weekly on the NHAI website, offering real-time insights into bidding opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NHAI, the state-owned entity, has unveiled information on 55 National Highways projects, totaling 2,269 kilometers, with a capital cost of Rs 1,19,359 crore. This move, announced on Monday, aims to enhance transparency in the bidding process, as per an official statement.

By providing this information publicly, NHAI seeks to foster a fair and competitive environment among bidders and other stakeholders. The initiative involves the disclosure of approval and clearance details on its website, promoting clarity and reducing potential disputes and litigations.

Project details will undergo updates every two weeks on the NHAI website, offering real-time information on bidding opportunities and inviting broader participation from contractors and developers. This proactive strategy promises to ensure more realistic bidding and timely project awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

