NHAI's Bold Move: Promoting Transparency in Highway Projects

NHAI, the state-owned entity, has unveiled information on 55 National Highways projects, totaling 2,269 kilometers, with a capital cost of Rs 1,19,359 crore. This move, announced on Monday, aims to enhance transparency in the bidding process, as per an official statement.

By providing this information publicly, NHAI seeks to foster a fair and competitive environment among bidders and other stakeholders. The initiative involves the disclosure of approval and clearance details on its website, promoting clarity and reducing potential disputes and litigations.

Project details will undergo updates every two weeks on the NHAI website, offering real-time information on bidding opportunities and inviting broader participation from contractors and developers. This proactive strategy promises to ensure more realistic bidding and timely project awards.

