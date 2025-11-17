Left Menu

DMRC Expands Co-Branding Program for Enhanced Visibility

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is enhancing its co-branding initiative across its network, targeting 141 strategic stations to boost brand visibility and commuter interaction. The initiative involves detailed agreements with licensees, spanning advertising plans, structural compliance, and a ten-year license period, with a possibility for extension.

In a bid to enhance brand visibility and improve commuter interaction, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced an expansion of its co-branding program across 141 strategically located stations. The initiative is designed to leverage high-footfall areas for optimal advertising impact.

According to the DMRC, these stations, spread over its Red, Yellow, Blue, Green, Violet, Pink, Magenta, and Grey lines, have been earmarked for exclusive co-branding rights. A draft license agreement guides the terms, covering tenure, fees, design approvals, and stringent structural compliance checks.

Licensees will be required to submit comprehensive advertising plans evaluated by a DMRC committee. This effort coincides with DMRC's ongoing Phase IV expansion, adding over 103 km with new corridors to its extensive network, which currently serves 289 stations across approximately 395 km.

