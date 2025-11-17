Left Menu

Smartworks Expands with Major Wolters Kluwer Lease

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has leased 1.66 lakh sq ft office space to Wolters Kluwer in Pune. With over 2,94,000 seats across 14 cities, Smartworks focuses on large enterprises. The company's net loss significantly narrowed, while income grew by 22% in the recent fiscal quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:26 IST
Smartworks Expands with Major Wolters Kluwer Lease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has signed a lease agreement for 1.66 lakh sq ft office space with Wolters Kluwer (India) Pvt Ltd in Pune. The company, which manages 12.7 million sq ft across 14 cities, targets large enterprises with its expansive campuses.

Founder and Managing Director Neetish Sarda emphasized the growing demand for scale and a consistent experience across locations. Smartworks has seen its 1,000+ seats cohort increasing from 12% to 35% of rental revenue, driven by enterprise client needs.

In a promising financial update, Smartworks reported a narrowed consolidated net loss of Rs 3.13 crore in the latest fiscal quarter, compared to Rs 15.82 crore the previous year. The company's total income rose by 22% to Rs 441.06 crore.

TRENDING

1
Corruption Unveiled: The Case of the Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse

Corruption Unveiled: The Case of the Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse

 India
2
Canada's Inflation Curve: October Trends Explain Stability

Canada's Inflation Curve: October Trends Explain Stability

 Global
3
Debate over Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro: A Looming Urban Planning Nightmare?

Debate over Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro: A Looming Urban Planning Nightmare?

 India
4
ECI's Swift Move: Index Cards Released Post-Bihar Polls in Record Time

ECI's Swift Move: Index Cards Released Post-Bihar Polls in Record Time

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025