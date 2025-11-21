Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Lithuania's Vilnius airport closed briefly due to balloons

Lukashenko has called the border closure a "crazy scam", accusing the West of fighting a hybrid war against Belarus and Russia, ushering in a new era of barbed-wire division. Air traffic incident reports had decreased in recent weeks, prior to Thursday's closure of Vilnius airport.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 00:41 IST
UPDATE 2-Lithuania's Vilnius airport closed briefly due to balloons

Lithuania's Vilnius airport resumed operations on Thursday evening, after closing for more than an hour due to smugglers' balloons again appearing on radar, Lithuania's National Crisis Management Centre said.

Last month, the Baltic republic closed its border crossings with Belarus in response to airspace disruptions by weather balloons coming in from Belarus, but reopened them earlier on Thursday. "As the Prime Minister has said, if hybrid attacks of this nature continue, all border checkpoints may be closed again," a spokesperson for Lithuanian premier Inga Ruginiene said in a statement.

Lithuania has said the balloons, which have caused closures at Lithuanian airports, are flown by smugglers transporting contraband cigarettes and blames Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko for not stopping the practice, calling it a form of "hybrid attack". Lukashenko has called the border closure a "crazy scam", accusing the West of fighting a hybrid war against Belarus and Russia, ushering in a new era of barbed-wire division.

Air traffic incident reports had decreased in recent weeks, prior to Thursday's closure of Vilnius airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia adds Amazon's Twitch to teen social media ban, spares Pinterest

Australia adds Amazon's Twitch to teen social media ban, spares Pinterest

Australia
2
Will present India's perspective at G20 summit in line with our vision: PM Modi

Will present India's perspective at G20 summit in line with our vision: PM M...

 India
3
US President’s son Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara

US President’s son Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara

 India
4
Pune land deal: Police grill accused Shital Tejwani for over 5 hours

Pune land deal: Police grill accused Shital Tejwani for over 5 hours

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025