Foreign direct investment in China slides 10.3% from January-October year-on-year

Foreign direct investment in China totalled 621.9 billion yuan ($87.5 billion) from January to October this year, down 10.3% from the same period last year, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

Foreign direct investment in China from January to September totalled 573.8 billion yuan, the ministry said last month. ($1 = 7.1098 Chinese yuan renminbi)

