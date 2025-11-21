Left Menu

Foreign direct investment in China slides 10.3% from January-October year-on-year

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-11-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 15:46 IST
Foreign direct investment in China totalled 621.9 billion yuan ($87.5 billion) from January to October this year, down 10.3% from the same period last year, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

Foreign direct investment in China from January to September totalled 573.8 billion yuan, the ministry said last month. ($1 = 7.1098 Chinese yuan renminbi)

