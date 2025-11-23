Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives

Two 18-year-olds, Yogesh Meena and Ajay Sharma, were killed in a motorcycle accident after being hit by a speeding dumper truck. The incident occurred near Transport Nagar tunnel, Jaipur. The driver fled the scene; police have lodged a case and are pursuing the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:06 IST
In a tragic incident near Jaipur's Transport Nagar tunnel on Sunday morning, two young men lost their lives when their motorcycle was struck by a speeding dumper truck.

The victims, identified as Yogesh Meena and Ajay Sharma, both 18, were heading to Jaipur from Dausa when the accident occurred. According to Constable Banwari Lal, the impact was fatal, and both men died instantly at the scene.

Police report that the driver of the dumper truck fled the scene of the accident. A case has been registered, and authorities are actively searching for the suspect. The bodies have been released to the families following a postmortem examination.

