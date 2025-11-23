Left Menu

Bus Overturns in Haryana: 15 Injured in Accident

A private bus overturned in Haryana's Jhajjar district after hitting a road divider, injuring at least 15 people. The accident occurred as the bus traveled from Sonipat to Delhi. All injured have been treated and are out of danger. An FIR is being filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:55 IST
Bus Overturns in Haryana: 15 Injured in Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least 15 people were injured on Sunday evening when a private bus overturned after hitting a road divider in Jhajjar district, Haryana, according to police reports.

The accident occurred in Bahadurgarh, under the jurisdiction of the Asauda police station, as the bus was en route from Sonipat to Delhi.

Preliminary details suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle upon impact with the divider, leading to the bus overturning, explained Station House Officer Inspector Rajesh. The injured were promptly taken to a government hospital in Bahadurgarh, with all reported to be out of danger. Minor injuries were treated with first aid, and an FIR is being processed regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wallabies on the Brink: Challenges Ahead for Australian Rugby

Wallabies on the Brink: Challenges Ahead for Australian Rugby

 Global
2
Unmasking a Flood of Corruption in the Philippines: A Political Tidal Wave

Unmasking a Flood of Corruption in the Philippines: A Political Tidal Wave

 Philippines
3
Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

 India
4
Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025