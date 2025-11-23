Bus Overturns in Haryana: 15 Injured in Accident

At least 15 people were injured on Sunday evening when a private bus overturned after hitting a road divider in Jhajjar district, Haryana, according to police reports.

The accident occurred in Bahadurgarh, under the jurisdiction of the Asauda police station, as the bus was en route from Sonipat to Delhi.

Preliminary details suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle upon impact with the divider, leading to the bus overturning, explained Station House Officer Inspector Rajesh. The injured were promptly taken to a government hospital in Bahadurgarh, with all reported to be out of danger. Minor injuries were treated with first aid, and an FIR is being processed regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)