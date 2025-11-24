Central Park Estates Commits Rs 2,000 Crore to Luxury Gurugram Project
Central Park Estates plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in a luxury housing project in Gurugram, marking its entry into the Dwarka Expressway corridor. The project, named 'Delphine', will span across 7.85 acres and feature six towers. Construction begins in 2026, with completion expected by 2032.
Updated: 24-11-2025 15:39 IST
Real estate developer Central Park Estates has announced a significant investment of Rs 2,000 crore for a luxury housing project in Gurugram, part of their expansive business growth strategy.
Owned by The Bakshi Group of Enterprises, Central Park recently launched the project 'Delphine' in Sector 104, Dwarka Expressway, signaling their entry into this burgeoning real estate corridor.
The project, set to be developed across three phases, will cover 7.85 acres with six towers and is projected to complete by 2032. The venture aims for an estimated sales realisation of Rs 3,500 crore.
