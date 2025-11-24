Left Menu

Unlocking Opportunities: Proposals Invited for Food Testing Labs

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries is seeking proposals from entrepreneurs to establish NABL-accredited food testing labs under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana. Interested parties must submit applications online by January 20, 2026, with a pre-bid meeting scheduled for December 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:26 IST
Unlocking Opportunities: Proposals Invited for Food Testing Labs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has announced an open call for proposals from entrepreneurs interested in the development of NABL-accredited food testing labs. This initiative falls under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana's Food Safety and Quality Assurance Infrastructure component.

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to submit their applications following the guidelines issued on November 12. The deadline to submit proposals is set for January 20, 2026, and only online submissions at www.sampada-mofpi.gov.in will be accepted.

A pre-bid meeting is organized for December 2 to assist aspirants in clearing any doubts and to streamline the submission process effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abhishek Banerjee Rallies TMC for 100% Voter Enumeration Ahead of Crucial Bengal Polls

Abhishek Banerjee Rallies TMC for 100% Voter Enumeration Ahead of Crucial Be...

 India
2
Kremlin Rejects European Counter-Proposal to U.S. Ukraine Peace Plan

Kremlin Rejects European Counter-Proposal to U.S. Ukraine Peace Plan

 Russia
3
Steel Bridges Propel Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Forward

Steel Bridges Propel Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Forward

 India
4
Gujarat Police's Massive Crackdown on Historical Anti-National Cases

Gujarat Police's Massive Crackdown on Historical Anti-National Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025