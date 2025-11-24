Unlocking Opportunities: Proposals Invited for Food Testing Labs

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has announced an open call for proposals from entrepreneurs interested in the development of NABL-accredited food testing labs. This initiative falls under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana's Food Safety and Quality Assurance Infrastructure component.

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to submit their applications following the guidelines issued on November 12. The deadline to submit proposals is set for January 20, 2026, and only online submissions at www.sampada-mofpi.gov.in will be accepted.

A pre-bid meeting is organized for December 2 to assist aspirants in clearing any doubts and to streamline the submission process effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)