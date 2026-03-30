Left Menu

Mission YUVA: Empowering J&K's Young Entrepreneurs

'Mission YUVA', promoted by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, aims to become a national model for self-employment. It intends to tackle unemployment by empowering youth to become job creators. Abdullah emphasized collaboration with J&K Bank and highlighted the scheme's inclusive nature during the Yuva Mahotsav event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:51 IST
Mission YUVA: Empowering J&K's Young Entrepreneurs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed confidence that 'Mission YUVA' will become a benchmark for self-employment schemes nationwide. Speaking at a Yuva Mahotsav event, Abdullah stressed the initiative's potential to address the state's unemployment crisis by fostering entrepreneurship and transitioning youth from job seekers to job providers.

Abdullah emphasized the government's commitment to facilitating the initiative with collaborations like that of J&K Bank, which plays a critical role in its execution. He acknowledged the challenges faced by young entrepreneurs, underscoring that support in funding and planning is vital for business success.

The event marked significant progress, including the distribution of funds to over 3,000 beneficiaries, amounting to over Rs. 100 crore. Abdullah highlighted the inclusive nature of the programme and the importance of reducing unemployment and nurturing entrepreneurial spirit across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Assembly Budget Session: A Result-Oriented Engagement Amidst Opposition Absence

Delhi Assembly Budget Session: A Result-Oriented Engagement Amidst Oppositio...

 India
2
Calls for Accountability in Lebanon after Attack on UN Peacekeepers

Calls for Accountability in Lebanon after Attack on UN Peacekeepers

 Global
3
Tragedy Hits UNIFIL: Peacekeepers Lost in Lebanon Conflict

Tragedy Hits UNIFIL: Peacekeepers Lost in Lebanon Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
4
The Shadowy Bets Behind Trump's Key Decisions

The Shadowy Bets Behind Trump's Key Decisions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026