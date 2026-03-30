Mission YUVA: Empowering J&K's Young Entrepreneurs

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed confidence that 'Mission YUVA' will become a benchmark for self-employment schemes nationwide. Speaking at a Yuva Mahotsav event, Abdullah stressed the initiative's potential to address the state's unemployment crisis by fostering entrepreneurship and transitioning youth from job seekers to job providers.

Abdullah emphasized the government's commitment to facilitating the initiative with collaborations like that of J&K Bank, which plays a critical role in its execution. He acknowledged the challenges faced by young entrepreneurs, underscoring that support in funding and planning is vital for business success.

The event marked significant progress, including the distribution of funds to over 3,000 beneficiaries, amounting to over Rs. 100 crore. Abdullah highlighted the inclusive nature of the programme and the importance of reducing unemployment and nurturing entrepreneurial spirit across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)