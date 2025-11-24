Left Menu

Air India Soars Towards 2026: A New Era of Customer Experience Unfolds

Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson outlines major fleet upgrades to transform customer experience by 2026, with significant initiatives including new wide-body aircraft, revamped interiors, enhanced services, and a refreshed lounge network. The airline's strategic investments are set to redefine passenger travel and boost satisfaction scores to new highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:35 IST
Air India Soars Towards 2026: A New Era of Customer Experience Unfolds
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has announced transformative changes aimed at elevating customer experience by 2026. The airline plans a significant overhaul of its fleet, including the induction of new wide-body aircraft like Boeing B787-9s and Airbus A350-1000s.

Wilson, speaking at the Air India Training Academy in Gurugram, emphasized that 2026 is poised to mark a pivotal shift for passengers, with two-thirds of the Boeing 787 fleet expected to sport revamped interiors by the year's end. Key enhancements include new in-flight entertainment systems and Wi-Fi services.

Complementing the fleet makeover, Air India is set to enhance its service offerings with a refreshed food and beverage menu and an upgraded lounge network, including a new Maharaja Lounge at Delhi's Terminal 3. The airline's strategic focus on rapid expansion and service excellence aims to sustain its soaring Net Promoter Score.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Battle Over Press Freedom: AP vs. Trump Administration

Battle Over Press Freedom: AP vs. Trump Administration

 Global
2
Andhra Pradesh to Launch QR Code Smart Family Cards for Better Civic Services

Andhra Pradesh to Launch QR Code Smart Family Cards for Better Civic Service...

 India
3
Diplomatic Dialogue: Xi and Trump's Strategic Call

Diplomatic Dialogue: Xi and Trump's Strategic Call

 China
4
Rishabh Pant's Balancing Act: Heroic or Reckless?

Rishabh Pant's Balancing Act: Heroic or Reckless?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025