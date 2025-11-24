Air India Soars Towards 2026: A New Era of Customer Experience Unfolds

In a landmark development, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has announced transformative changes aimed at elevating customer experience by 2026. The airline plans a significant overhaul of its fleet, including the induction of new wide-body aircraft like Boeing B787-9s and Airbus A350-1000s.

Wilson, speaking at the Air India Training Academy in Gurugram, emphasized that 2026 is poised to mark a pivotal shift for passengers, with two-thirds of the Boeing 787 fleet expected to sport revamped interiors by the year's end. Key enhancements include new in-flight entertainment systems and Wi-Fi services.

Complementing the fleet makeover, Air India is set to enhance its service offerings with a refreshed food and beverage menu and an upgraded lounge network, including a new Maharaja Lounge at Delhi's Terminal 3. The airline's strategic focus on rapid expansion and service excellence aims to sustain its soaring Net Promoter Score.

