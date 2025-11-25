Sanchar Saathi Initiative Triumphs: Over 50,000 Mobile Phones Recovered in October

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has reported a significant milestone in its digital safety campaign, Sanchar Saathi, successfully recovering over 50,000 lost and stolen mobile phones across India in October alone. As per a release from the Ministry of Communications, Karnataka and Telangana led this recovery effort, each surpassing 1 lakh recoveries, while Maharashtra recorded over 80,000.

According to the ministry, monthly phone recoveries have surged by 47% from June to October 2025, highlighting the system's expanding reach and effectiveness. The initiative now recovers more than one handset per minute nationwide, showcasing a commitment to securing citizens' digital assets and building trust in technology-driven governance. The total nationwide recovery figure also hit a significant milestone of over 7 lakh devices.

The core of this success lies in a robust, domestically developed platform that integrates automated workflows and real-time device traceability. Sanchar Saathi's advanced technology prevents the misuse of blocked devices by triggering alerts when a SIM is inserted into a reported handset. Effective collaboration between police across states, DoT's Digital Intelligence Unit, and field formations has been crucial in tracing and returning devices efficiently. Regular training and partnerships with local police forces have been instrumental in strengthening the operational response.

The DoT encourages citizens to download the Sanchar Saathi App to report and block lost or stolen devices and verify the authenticity of new or second-hand devices they wish to purchase. Additionally, users can report suspicious calls or messages and verify trusted contact details of banks and financial institutions through the app. This initiative continues to empower citizens and protect digital assets, aligning with the Government's Digital India vision, showcasing the transformative power of digital technologies, vigilant police forces, and dedicated DoT teams.

