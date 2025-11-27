Tech Surge and Fed's Potential Rate Cut Ignite Wall Street's Pre-Thanksgiving Rally

Wall Street is on an upswing, bolstered by a resurgence in technology stocks and growing speculation that the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates in December. Investors, encouraged by Nvidia's strong quarterly results and Dell Technologies' forecasts, are in a buying mood ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Nvidia has helped quell short-term market anxieties, according to Matthew Keator of the Keator Group. Complementing these gains are dovish signals from the Federal Reserve, particularly from the New York Fed governor, suggesting a potential rate cut that has invigorated market activity.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq Composite all posted increases, with tech sectors leading the charge. As the holiday shopping season begins, robust air traffic is signaling healthy consumer behavior, despite mixed forecasts from major retailers like Walmart and Target.

