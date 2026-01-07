Lenovo and NVIDIA Launch the AI Cloud Gigafactory Revolution

At the 2026 CES conference, global tech giant Lenovo and chip powerhouse NVIDIA announced their groundbreaking AI Cloud Gigafactory program. This initiative is designed to expedite the deployment of AI services, promising to enhance return on investment for artificial intelligence cloud providers.

The program aims to considerably reduce the timeline to first token (TTFT) by utilizing pre-assembled components and expert support to facilitate the swift setup of gigawatt-scale AI factories. By offering these streamlined construction methods, it ensures that AI cloud providers can significantly speed up their rollout processes.

According to Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang, the collaboration harnesses Lenovo's advanced Neptune liquid cooling technology and extensive manufacturing and service capabilities, establishing a new standard for scalable AI factory designs. This will enable rapid deployment of cutting-edge AI environments across various industries, accelerating innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)