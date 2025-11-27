Kaushalya Logistics Appoints Industry Veteran Rajendra Shekhawat as CEO

Kaushalya Logistics has named Rajendra Singh Shekhawat as its new Chief Executive Officer, focusing on strategic expansion of its carrying and forwarding network and deepening ties with key cement brands.

Shekhawat is tasked with bolstering distribution efficiency, improving transparency, enhancing customer experience, and developing a scalable, technology-driven supply chain, according to Kaushalya Logistics.

With extensive experience in the cement and logistics sectors, Shekhawat is expected to bring valuable insights to his new role, having previously held senior positions at major firms such as Wonder Cement and JK Cement.

(With inputs from agencies.)