Kaushalya Logistics Appoints Industry Veteran Rajendra Shekhawat as CEO

Kaushalya Logistics has appointed Rajendra Singh Shekhawat as its new CEO. He will focus on expanding the company's agent network and strengthening partnerships with major cement brands. With over 24 years of industry experience, Shekhawat is well-prepared to enhance distribution and build a future-ready, tech-driven supply chain.

Updated: 27-11-2025 15:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kaushalya Logistics has named Rajendra Singh Shekhawat as its new Chief Executive Officer, focusing on strategic expansion of its carrying and forwarding network and deepening ties with key cement brands.

Shekhawat is tasked with bolstering distribution efficiency, improving transparency, enhancing customer experience, and developing a scalable, technology-driven supply chain, according to Kaushalya Logistics.

With extensive experience in the cement and logistics sectors, Shekhawat is expected to bring valuable insights to his new role, having previously held senior positions at major firms such as Wonder Cement and JK Cement.

