Euro Zone Bond Yields: A Divergent Path Amidst Global Market Fluctuations

Euro zone bond yields held steady in early trading on Thursday, poised for a second straight weekly decline. This comes as market activity slows down amid the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, with investors increasingly expecting a December rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield, the euro zone benchmark, rose slightly by 1.1 basis points to 2.685%. Meanwhile, French and Italian yields remained relatively stable. The European Central Bank's current stance of holding rates steady has kept European rates muted, with little influence from U.S. or Japanese bond movements.

Anticipation builds as the ECB prepares to release the minutes of its October policy meeting, while a series of Fed rate cuts are expected. This divergence from the U.S. monetary policy has brought Bund and U.S. Treasury yields closer together for the first time in two years.

