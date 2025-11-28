Left Menu

EU Faces Dilemma: Biofuels or Electric Cars by 2035?

A report by campaign group T&E urges the European Commission to reject automakers' requests to use biofuels for cars beyond 2035 due to their limited supply and carbon footprint. The emphasis is on shifting towards electric vehicles, adhering to the EU's climate goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 04:32 IST
EU Faces Dilemma: Biofuels or Electric Cars by 2035?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Campaign group T&E has called on the European Commission to dismiss automakers' appeals to allow the use of biofuels in cars beyond 2035. They argue the limited supply and questionable carbon neutrality of biofuels do not align with the EU's climate goals.

The EU has legislated that new vehicles must emit zero carbon dioxide by 2035, a move designed to accelerate the shift towards electric vehicles and phase out reliance on fossil fuels and combustion engines. Automakers, however, are lobbying for an exemption that would enable them to continue using carbon-neutral fuels for combustion engines and hybrids.

T&E's report highlights that biofuels from food crops reduce CO2 emissions by only 60% compared to fossil fuels and could lead to deforestation. They recommend more sustainable alternatives like fuels derived from municipal waste, but the supply is limited and already reserved for aviation and shipping.

TRENDING

1
Chaos in the Capital: DC Shooting Grounds Flights; Afghan Gunman and National Security Concerns

Chaos in the Capital: DC Shooting Grounds Flights; Afghan Gunman and Nationa...

 Global
2
Thrilling Showdowns and Iconic Farewells: A Week in Sports

Thrilling Showdowns and Iconic Farewells: A Week in Sports

 Global
3
From Hunters to Guardians: Angolan Villagers Save Sea Turtles

From Hunters to Guardians: Angolan Villagers Save Sea Turtles

 Global
4
Navigating Tensions: New Zealand's Naval Passage in the Taiwan Strait

Navigating Tensions: New Zealand's Naval Passage in the Taiwan Strait

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025