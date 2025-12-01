Global Markets Face Mixed Fortunes Amid Factory Activity Woes

Asian shares exhibited mixed results as Tokyo's Nikkei 225 dropped nearly 2% following weaker-than-expected factory data. Oil prices experienced a notable surge, climbing more than $1 a barrel.

Japanese manufacturing remains under pressure with PMI readings indicating continued contraction, raising concerns about President Trump's tariffs on the regional economy.

On a brighter note, consumer spending during Black Friday is projected to exceed forecasts, offering hope amid uncertainty in the US economic outlook. US equities showed varied results with tech stocks garnering attention.

