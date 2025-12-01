Left Menu

Global Markets Face Mixed Fortunes Amid Factory Activity Woes

Asian shares saw mixed results as Tokyo's benchmark index fell due to weak factory data, while oil prices surged. Manufacturing activity across Asia remained sluggish, yet consumer spending on Black Friday was anticipated to surpass expectations. US equities had a mixed performance, with certain tech stocks showing gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Asian shares exhibited mixed results as Tokyo's Nikkei 225 dropped nearly 2% following weaker-than-expected factory data. Oil prices experienced a notable surge, climbing more than $1 a barrel.

Japanese manufacturing remains under pressure with PMI readings indicating continued contraction, raising concerns about President Trump's tariffs on the regional economy.

On a brighter note, consumer spending during Black Friday is projected to exceed forecasts, offering hope amid uncertainty in the US economic outlook. US equities showed varied results with tech stocks garnering attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

