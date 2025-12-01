Left Menu

Visionaries Shine at UAE's Next MasterMind Awards 2025

The UAE's Next MasterMind Awards & Conference 2025 celebrated its mission by honoring leaders in healthcare, aesthetics, and wellness. The event emphasized men's health and wellness, highlighted through keynote sessions and lifetime achievement awards. Upcoming events were also announced, promising further discussions on corporate and healthcare innovations.

UAE's Next MasterMind Awards & Conference 2025 -- A Tribute to the Pioneers Transforming Healthcare, Aesthetics, Wellness & Digital Transformation. Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

At the Crowne Plaza Dubai, key players from the fields of healthcare, aesthetics, wellness, and digital transformation gathered for the celebrated UAE's Next MasterMind Awards & Conference 2025. The event is recognized as one of the region's foremost platforms promoting innovation and excellence.

Since its inception in 2013, MasterMind has highlighted industrial changemakers. This year's gathering coincided with Movember, emphasizing men's health under the leadership of Founder Dr. Mansoor Al Obeidli and Co-Founder Dr. Navana Kundu. The night underscored MasterMind's dedication to recognizing leaders who are influencing both regional and global progress.

The event saw notable figures such as Mr. Fakhar Siddiqui and Dr. Hussain Binsumida among its guests, with powerful keynote addresses setting the event's intellectual tone. Esteemed speakers offered fresh perspectives on advancements in healthcare and the intersecting world of technology and human wellness.

A focal point of the evening was the acknowledgment of significant industry contributors. Notable Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to pioneers in various fields, and the audience eagerly anticipated the launch of the 'MasterMind Unfiltered' podcast.

Prominent leaders who have significantly impacted the industry were lauded for their contributions, as media partners spread the event's influence regionally. The charismatic presence of Celebrity Emcee Elsa Antoun elevated the evening, which closed with announcements of future MasterMind events in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

