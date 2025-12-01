Left Menu

Cyber Monday Spending Soars: AI and Consumer Behaviors Shape the Shopping Landscape

U.S. consumers are projected to spend $14.2 billion on Cyber Monday after a successful Black Friday. Wealthier shoppers spend freely, while lower-income consumers look for deals. AI technologies play a vital role in purchase behaviors, with 670% increased AI-driven traffic anticipated. In-store shopping drops by 5.3%, revealing changing consumer preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 23:13 IST
Cyber Monday Spending Soars: AI and Consumer Behaviors Shape the Shopping Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Americans are ready to unleash their wallets this Cyber Monday, with spending expected to reach a staggering $14.2 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. This follows an upbeat Black Friday weekend where affluent consumers spent lavishly, while budget-conscious shoppers hunted for bargains.

Although online spending surged, reaching $23.6 billion over the Black Friday weekend, in-store shopping saw a decline of 5.3%. This divergence indicates a changing retail landscape, where AI technologies like chatbots are increasingly influencing consumer behavior.

Marshal Cohen of Circana highlights a consumer division, with lower-income buyers focusing on affordable goods. Meanwhile, luxury items are showing slightly above-average growth. Despite economic uncertainties, holiday shopping remains robust, pointing to resilient consumer confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RPT-Russia's Sberbank wants to invest in large infrastructure projects in India

RPT-Russia's Sberbank wants to invest in large infrastructure projects in In...

 Global
2
Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $378 billion, industry body ASD says  

Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $378 billion...

 Belgium
3
Winter storms blanket East, while US West is wondering: Where’s snow?

Winter storms blanket East, while US West is wondering: Where’s snow?

 United States
4
Counting of votes for Maharashtra local body polls on Dec 21, not Dec 3: HC to SEC

Counting of votes for Maharashtra local body polls on Dec 21, not Dec 3: HC ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025