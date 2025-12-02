Left Menu

Road crash leaves three dead in UP

A bus hit an electricity pole and caught fire early Tuesday after colliding with a truck on the Balrampur-Gonda road here, leaving three passengers dead and over two dozens injured, police said. Jain said those who sustained minor injuries are being sent to Nepal and Delhi.

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 02-12-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 09:26 IST
Road crash leaves three dead in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A bus hit an electricity pole and caught fire early Tuesday after colliding with a truck on the Balrampur-Gonda road here, leaving three passengers dead and over two dozens injured, police said. The incident took place at about 2 am when the bus was going to Delhi from Sonauli border. Some Nepalese nationals were among the passengers.

The three deceased are yet to be identified.

Among the injured, condition of six was stated to be critical and they have been rushed to a Lucknow hospital, District Magistrate Vipin Jain said. Jain said those who sustained minor injuries are being sent to Nepal and Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RPT-Russia's Sberbank wants to invest in large infrastructure projects in India

RPT-Russia's Sberbank wants to invest in large infrastructure projects in In...

 Global
2
Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $378 billion, industry body ASD says  

Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $378 billion...

 Belgium
3
Winter storms blanket East, while US West is wondering: Where’s snow?

Winter storms blanket East, while US West is wondering: Where’s snow?

 United States
4
Counting of votes for Maharashtra local body polls on Dec 21, not Dec 3: HC to SEC

Counting of votes for Maharashtra local body polls on Dec 21, not Dec 3: HC ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025