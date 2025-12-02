Road crash leaves three dead in UP

A bus hit an electricity pole and caught fire early Tuesday after colliding with a truck on the Balrampur-Gonda road here, leaving three passengers dead and over two dozens injured, police said. The incident took place at about 2 am when the bus was going to Delhi from Sonauli border. Some Nepalese nationals were among the passengers.

The three deceased are yet to be identified.

Among the injured, condition of six was stated to be critical and they have been rushed to a Lucknow hospital, District Magistrate Vipin Jain said. Jain said those who sustained minor injuries are being sent to Nepal and Delhi.

