Left Menu

UP Sainik School in Lucknow gets first woman principal in 65 years

Colonel Seema Mishra has been appointed principal of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey Uttar Pradesh Sainik School here, becoming the first woman to head the 65-year-old institute, education department officials said on Thursday.Her appointment for a two-year period on deputation was approved following a letter issued by the Sainik School Society under the Ministry of Defence on October 30.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-12-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 00:05 IST
UP Sainik School in Lucknow gets first woman principal in 65 years
  • Country:
  • India

Colonel Seema Mishra has been appointed principal of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey Uttar Pradesh Sainik School here, becoming the first woman to head the 65-year-old institute, education department officials said on Thursday.

Her appointment for a two-year period on deputation was approved following a letter issued by the Sainik School Society under the Ministry of Defence on October 30. The Uttar Pradesh government finalised the process and issued the formal order through Additional Chief Secretary (Basic and Secondary Education) Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma on December 3.

Col Mishra, an officer of the Army Educational Corps (AEC), will take charge from Colonel Rajesh Raghav, who has been serving as principal since January 2021.

Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey Uttar Pradesh Sainik School, Lucknow, was the first in the country to admit girl cadets, beginning with 15 admissions in 2018.

Commissioned into the AEC in 2003, Col Mishra has over 22 years of service. She holds a Master's degree in Mathematics, BEd and MPhil in Education.

Col Mishra is the wife of martyr Major Nitesh Roy, who was killed while deployed in Afghanistan in 2010 and was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-USGS says Nevada quake report was false, blaming automatic system's error

UPDATE 1-USGS says Nevada quake report was false, blaming automatic system's...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Congo, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to Trump-backed peace deal

UPDATE 2-Congo, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to Trump-backed peace deal

 Global
3
Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged with explosives offence

Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged wi...

 United States
4
A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025