Government Expands Invest New Zealand Mandate to Boost Foreign Investment

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay has outlined the expanded role of New Zealand’s investment agency, Invest New Zealand, unveiling new strategic growth priorities and launching three investment prospectuses aimed at attracting large-scale global capital.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Auckland Business Chamber, McClay said New Zealand has historically lagged behind comparable economies when it comes to securing foreign investment.

“New Zealand has underachieved in attracting foreign investment, and this dedicated agency is key to us achieving more. More capital means stronger businesses, more jobs, and a growing economy,” he said.

Currently, New Zealand’s stock of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) sits at 37% of GDP, significantly below the OECD average of 53%. Annual net FDI inflows sit at 1.4% of GDP, placing the country 31st among 38 OECD members.

New Investment Targets and Agency Scope

As part of its revised mandate, InvestNZ will actively pursue large-scale investors, prioritising:

Projects valued between $100 million and $1 billion

Early-stage investments from $20 million with potential to scale

The agency will also support local investors and businesses by connecting them with high-value international capital and leveraging the Active Investor Plus visa scheme to attract skilled, high-impact investors.

Beyond project facilitation, InvestNZ will work directly with ministers to recommend policy and regulatory improvements to ensure New Zealand becomes more competitive and investment-friendly globally.

Six Strategic Growth Priorities

InvestNZ will target investment aligned with long-term national economic priorities across six high-growth, future-focused sectors:

Private infrastructure Renewable energy and green investment Data infrastructure and hyperscale computing Digitisation and Artificial Intelligence development Technology (including AgTech, MedTech, and SpaceTech) Advanced manufacturing and processing capabilities

McClay said these sectors represent high-value areas where investment could accelerate productivity, innovation, and export capability.

Sector Prospectuses Launched

To support investment attraction efforts, the Government released three detailed investment prospectuses, showcasing opportunities in key export sectors:

Tourism

Wood Processing and Forestry Value-Add

Innovative Food and Beverage Production

“These documents demonstrate to international investors that New Zealand is open for business, ready to scale, and prepared to partner on long-term opportunities,” McClay said.

The prospectuses highlight available development-ready sites, government incentives, technology opportunities, and potential for private–public partnerships.

Next Steps

InvestNZ will now begin international engagement campaigns targeting key markets including North America, Europe, East Asia, and the Middle East.

McClay says the goal is not only to increase investment volume but to ensure capital supports national productivity, innovation, sustainability, and export growth.