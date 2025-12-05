Left Menu

Maharashtra's Solar Revolution: Empowering Farmers with Renewable Energy

Maharashtra becomes the first Indian state to establish a dedicated power company for farmers, aiming to provide 16,000 MW of solar energy by 2026. This initiative ensures pollution-free crop production and financial relief for farmers, reducing their electricity bills and setting records with large-scale solar pump installations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:44 IST
Maharashtra's Solar Revolution: Empowering Farmers with Renewable Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Maharashtra is set to become the pioneer state in India with a power company exclusively for farmers, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday. The initiative, targeting 16,000 MW of solar energy production, aims to empower farmers with pollution-free electricity for crop production.

At a recent function, an agreement was inked between the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for a USD one billion loan. The renewable energy move ensures farmers benefit financially with zero electricity bills for 25 years.

The state has made significant strides, recording installation of over 45,911 solar pumps in a month, a milestone recognized by Guinness World Records. The shift to solar not only provides cost-effective energy but also signifies Maharashtra's leadership in the national energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Ensues: Avadhut Sathe's Education Venture Challenges SEBI's Order

Legal Battle Ensues: Avadhut Sathe's Education Venture Challenges SEBI's Ord...

 India
2
IndiGo Turbulence: Flight Cancellations Rock Indian Skies

IndiGo Turbulence: Flight Cancellations Rock Indian Skies

 Global
3
Air Chaos: IndiGo Flight Cancellations Disrupt Travel Nationwide

Air Chaos: IndiGo Flight Cancellations Disrupt Travel Nationwide

 India
4
Chaos in Gujarat: Over 100 IndiGo Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded

Chaos in Gujarat: Over 100 IndiGo Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025