Maharashtra's Solar Revolution: Empowering Farmers with Renewable Energy

Maharashtra is set to become the pioneer state in India with a power company exclusively for farmers, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday. The initiative, targeting 16,000 MW of solar energy production, aims to empower farmers with pollution-free electricity for crop production.

At a recent function, an agreement was inked between the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for a USD one billion loan. The renewable energy move ensures farmers benefit financially with zero electricity bills for 25 years.

The state has made significant strides, recording installation of over 45,911 solar pumps in a month, a milestone recognized by Guinness World Records. The shift to solar not only provides cost-effective energy but also signifies Maharashtra's leadership in the national energy sector.

