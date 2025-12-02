Left Menu

Railways freight loading up 4.2 pc in November

02-12-2025
Indian Railways recorded a freight loading of 135.7 million tonnes in November 2025, registering a 4.2 per cent increase over 130.2 million tonnes in the same month last year, the Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday.

"The growth has been primarily driven by significant gains in the transport of key commodity segments, including pig iron and finished steel (16 per cent), iron ore (9.7 per cent), fertilisers (10.6 per cent), containers (6.8 per cent), and balance other goods (23.6 per cent), reflecting healthy diversification in freight traffic," it said in a statement.

Highlighting the achievements on a cumulative basis up to November 2025, the ministry maintained that freight loading has risen by 3.3 per cent to 1,070.8 million tonnes.

"This milestone is particularly significant given that the Indian Railways has moved more freight in just eight months of FY2025-26 than it did in the entire year of 2013-14, when total loading stood at 1,055 million tonnes," the statement said.

"This sustained growth is strengthening industrial supply chains, supporting both domestic and international trade, and providing a more sustainable, cost-efficient logistics ecosystem," it added.

Officials said that with rail transport costing nearly half as much as road transport, the impact of this cost advantage is further amplified - creating substantial savings for businesses and contributing to broader economic gains.

Outlining environmental benefits, the ministry emphasised that as more bulk goods shift to rail, the benefits extend well beyond commercial performance.

"Rail transport reduces carbon emissions, decongests highways, and offers industries, including MSMEs, a greener and more reliable logistics alternative," the ministry said.

"This shift reinforces India's commitment to sustainable growth, aligning freight operations with the nation's Net Zero Carbon Emission goal and further positioning Indian Railways as a key driver of both economic and environmental progress," it added.

