Venezuela to continue accepting deported migrants despite Trump's airspace closure suggestion

US-operated flights returning deported migrants to Venezuela will continue despite President Donald Trumps suggestion that the airspace of the South American country should be viewed as closed.The government of Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro on Tuesday announced that the twice weekly flights will go on following a request from the Trump administration.

PTI | Caracas | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:47 IST
US-operated flights returning deported migrants to Venezuela will continue despite President Donald Trump's suggestion that the airspace of the South American country should be viewed as closed.

The government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Tuesday announced that the twice weekly flights will go on following a request from the Trump administration. That reverses a Venezuelan government Saturday announcement indicating that US immigration authorities had unilaterally suspended the flights.

An overflight and landing application submitted Monday by US-based Eastern Airlines requests permission for an arrival Wednesday. The application was made public Tuesday by Venezuela's foreign affairs minister.

Venezuelans have been steadily deported to their home country this year after Maduro, under pressure from the White House, did away with his long-standing policy of not accepting deportees from the US. Immigrants now arrive regularly at the airport outside the capital, Caracas, on flights operated by a US government contractor or Venezuela's state-owned airline. The flights have continued despite US military strikes against vessels suspected of smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean and off Venezuela's Caribbean coast. The Trump administration says the strikes are aimed at drug cartels, some of which it claims are controlled by Maduro. Trump also is weighing whether to carry out strikes on the Venezuelan mainland.

More than 13,000 migrants have been deported to Venezuela this year on dozens of chartered flights, the latest of which arrived Friday.

