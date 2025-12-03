Kolkata Metro begins services from Dum Dum Cantonment

Metro Railway Kolkata has started services from Dum Dum Cantonment Metro station, offering major relief to thousands of suburban train commuters from Bongaon and Barasat by significantly reducing their travel time to and from the city's northern fringes.

A Metro spokesperson said on Wednesday that with the introduction of a suburban service for Bangaon from Dum Dum Cantonment and the extension of the Hasnabad–Barasat local up to the station, more suburban passengers can now seamlessly shift to Yellow Line services.

''After the inauguration of the Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar stretch of Yellow Line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August, commuting to and from the airport has already become a cakewalk for thousands of air travellers. Apart from that, Dum Dum Cantonment Metro station is also gaining importance and becoming one of the important stations of the Yellow Line providing suburban passengers the unique opportunity to travel with comfort,'' the spokesperson said.

Currently, commuters can take the relatively less crowded Bangaon local departing from Dum Dum Cantonment at 6.37 pm for their return journey.

From December 4, Eastern Railway will introduce a new EMU service for Bangaon from Dum Dum Cantonment at 8.05 pm, which is expected to benefit more suburban passengers arriving via the Metro during evening rush hour. ''They won't have to travel to the terminal Sealdah station to catch the crowded Sealdah–Bangaon local,'' the spokesperson added.

Apart from this, from Thursday, one Hasnabad–Barasat EMU local will be extended up to Dum Dum Cantonment, reaching the station at 7.51 pm.

