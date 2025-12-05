Left Menu

Soccer-Salah's benching shows every player has to earn their place at Liverpool: Van Dijk

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said the decision to leave Mohamed Salah on the bench in back-to-back Premier League games shows that no player is guaranteed a spot in the side regardless of their contribution to the club's success in recent years.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 09:27 IST
Soccer-Salah's benching shows every player has to earn their place at Liverpool: Van Dijk

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said the decision to leave Mohamed Salah on the bench in back-to-back Premier League games shows that no player is guaranteed a spot in the side regardless of their contribution to the club's success in recent years. Egyptian winger Salah, 33, was an unused substitute in Liverpool's 2-0 win at West Ham United on Sunday and came off the bench in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

Salah, who signed a two-year contract extension in April, has five goals in 19 matches in all competitions for Liverpool this season and has struggled to match the consistency that helped propel the club to the league title last year. "That's always been the case. It's not like you have unlimited credit, everyone has to perform," Van Dijk told reporters after Wednesday's game against Sunderland.

"Mo has been doing that but the manager (Arne Slot) made that decision in the last two games. We all want the best for the club. "I am pretty sure Mo will still be a big part of what we are trying to achieve because he is an amazing player and he has shown it consistently."

Liverpool are ninth in the league with 22 points from 14 matches, trailing leaders Arsenal by 11 points. Their poor form comes despite splashing out 446 million pounds ($594.52 million) in the close-season transfer window. Van Dijk said Liverpool needed Salah back at his best.

"He is still a fantastic player and we still have to remember there is a reason why he has been so successful at the club and we have to respect that," he added. ($1 = 0.7502 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bribery Bust: Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Delhi

Bribery Bust: Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Delhi

 India
2
BEML Ltd and Korean Giants Unite for Next-Gen Maritime Cranes

BEML Ltd and Korean Giants Unite for Next-Gen Maritime Cranes

 Global
3
E-Rickshaws Get Green Light in Himachal Pradesh Subdivisions: A New Era of Transportation

E-Rickshaws Get Green Light in Himachal Pradesh Subdivisions: A New Era of T...

 India
4
Adverse Weather Causes Sharp Decline in Indian Tea Production

Adverse Weather Causes Sharp Decline in Indian Tea Production

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025