'Dangerously high’ toxins in Air India crash bodies repatriated to UK: Report

Professor Fiona Wilcox, presiding over the inquests into the deaths of the 53 British nationals on board the Boeing 787 which crashed on June 12, released a Prevention of future deaths report on Tuesday to highlight that bodies repatriated to Londons Westminster Public Mortuary had high concentrations of formalin.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mortuary workers in London were exposed to "dangerously high" levels of toxic substances when handling bodies repatriated to the UK after the crash of a London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad, a senior coroner has said. Professor Fiona Wilcox, presiding over the inquests into the deaths of the 53 British nationals on board the Boeing 787 which crashed on June 12, released a 'Prevention of future deaths report' on Tuesday to highlight that bodies repatriated to London's Westminster Public Mortuary had high concentrations of formalin. The substance has toxic effects at high levels and can cause severe respiratory irritation.

"No inquests have yet been heard. This report is based upon my duty under Regulation 28 being engaged in respect of the hazard presented to all mortuary users from the method in which bodies of deceased persons being repatriated to the UK were preserved and returned,'' states Dr Wilcox in her report addressed to UK government authorities. "Levels of formalin were found to be dangerously high, and carbon monoxide and cyanide were also detected in the mortuary at dangerous levels following open of the coffins and unwrapping of the bodies of the deceased persons who had been repatriated. "There is an under appreciation across mortuaries of the dangers posed by formalin to the health of all mortuary users,'' she states.

The report makes note of the Air India plane crashing just "32 seconds after take-off, falling from an altitude of 600 feet". All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board and 19 people on the ground died, with Vishwas Kumar Ramesh – a British national of Indian heritage – the sole survivor. "Following the incident a number of deceased persons were repatriated to Westminster Public Mortuary. The remains of these deceased persons were wrapped and saturated in high concentrations of formalin (apparently 40 per cent) as a preservative and returned in lined coffins. "On opening the coffins, it was apparent that there was a significant chemical hazard from the formalin to all users of the mortuary,'' the UK coroner's report points out. According to further details, expert evidence was sought and appropriate systems were put in place to mitigate the risk – including the use of environmental monitoring, breathing apparatus and other appropriate equipment. It became apparent that while formalin is commonly used to preserve human remains, especially when bodies of deceased persons are repatriated from abroad, enough precautions are not routinely available. The coroner's report concludes: "Expert advice summarised the danger of formalin to be that formalin contains formaldehyde. This substance can cause severe respiratory irritation. It is a volatile substance which means that it disperses into the atmosphere. "It is carcinogenic and is known to cause acute myeloid leukaemia. It has toxic effects including metabolic acidosis, bronchospasm, pulmonary oedema and death. With heat and light exposure, it breaks down releasing carbon monoxide which is highly toxic. If it mixes with a source of ammonia (commonly seen with decomposition), cyanide – which is also highly toxic – can be released." It cautions that appropriate equipment may not be available or used when mortuaries handle bodies significantly contaminated with formalin, "thus exposing users of mortuaries to health risks including risk of death". The coroner has, therefore, called for action to be taken to prevent future deaths, with UK Departments of Health and Social Care and Housing, Communities and Local Government expected to respond within 56 days. ''Our deepest sympathies are with the families of all those who died in this tragic crash," a British government spokesperson said. ''This is a deeply shocking case. We respond to, and learn from, all prevention of future death reports and will consider this fully before formally responding,'' the spokesperson said.

