2 killed, 15 injured as bus collides with dumper truck in Amritsar

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 03-12-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 23:18 IST
Two passengers were killed while 15 others were injured after a private bus collided with a dumper truck in Amritsar district on Wednesday evening, police said.

Amritsar (Rural) SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said the bus collided with the commercial truck coming from the wrong side between Jethuwal and Kathunangal villages.

Senior police officers, along with medical teams, reached the spot and shifted the injured to a government hospital in Amritsar.

The SSP said the driver of the truck fled from the scene after the accident.

Police have registered the case against the driver, and a search is on to trace him, the officer said.

The bus was badly damaged in the accident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

