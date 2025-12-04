Left Menu

Two teens killed as tractor-trolley overturns after collision in UP's Kaushambi

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 04-12-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 12:04 IST
Two minor boys were killed when a tractor-trolley overturned after being hit by a dumper in the Sandipan Ghat area here on Thursday morning, police said.

Circle Officer Abhishek Singh said the victims, Lav Kush and Ajay Kumar, both aged 16 and residents of Mujahidpur village, were transporting a load of soil on a tractor-trolley along the Muratganj-Badanpur road.

As they approached the Chandwari crossing, a dumper rammed into the the vehicle from behind, causing the tractor-trolley to lose control and overturn on the roadside, he said.

The two boys were crushed to death after coming under the overturned vehicle, Singh said.

On receiving information, police reached the spot, removed the tractor-trolley and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The dumper driver fled with the vehicle after the accident and efforts are on to trace him, the officer added.

