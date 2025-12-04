Left Menu

Hyderabad airport receives bomb threat for Indigo flight from Sharjah

The Flight landed safely at Hyderabad at 3.15 PM. Standard safety protocols were initiated, sources told PTI.The standard safety protocols include isolation of the aircraft, screening of baggage and passengers, keeping fire engines ready and pressing sniffer dogs into service, among others.The incident marks the second bomb threat received by the airport on Thursday. The first threat targeted the MadinaHyderabad IndiGo flight, which was diverted to Ahmedabad airport.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:35 IST
The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Thursday received a bomb threat email concerning an inbound Indigo flight from Sharjah, prompting authorities to activate standard safety protocols after the aircraft landed, sources said.

Flight 6E 1422 landed safely here at 3.15 PM, they said.

"On December 4, 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyderabad airport customer support id at 2 PM for the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight 6E 1422. The Flight landed safely at Hyderabad at 3.15 PM. Standard safety protocols were initiated," sources told PTI.

The standard safety protocols include isolation of the aircraft, screening of baggage and passengers, keeping fire engines ready and pressing sniffer dogs into service, among others.

The incident marks the second bomb threat received by the airport on Thursday. The first threat targeted the Madina–Hyderabad IndiGo flight, which was diverted to Ahmedabad airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

