37 Indigo flights cancelled from Hyderabad, stranded flyers stage protests at airport

This situation has caused significant inconvenience, a netizen said in a post on Thursday.Another flyer said, Total chaos at Hyderabad airport today flights delayed 12 hours.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:48 IST
A chaotic situation prevailed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here for the second consecutive day on Thursday as IndiGo cancelled 37 outbound flights, leaving aggrieved flyers stranded without alternative arrangements or clear communication, sources said.

A similar number of incoming flights were also cancelled by the carrier during the day, they said.

Several videos circulating on social media showed frustrated passengers arguing with the airline's staff over the cancellations and taking out protest marches inside the airport.

Indigo cancelled 19 flights from Hyderabad on Wednesday.

"Witnessing a sham service by @IndiGo6E. No officials, help desk or information available. It's chaos at @RGIAHyd, never imagined I would witness such scenes first hand after 25 years of being a frequent flyer,"Shabd Mishra Director, Renaissance eServices Ltd said in post on X along with a video purportedly showing a group of passengers chanting slogans like "Indigo bandh karo… Indigo Murdabad".

''We have been at Hyderabad Airport from yesterday at 6:00 PM until today at 9:00 AM—over 12 hours—with no action taken by IndiGo regarding the Pune flight. This situation has caused significant inconvenience,'' a netizen said in a post on Thursday.

Another flyer said, ''Total chaos at Hyderabad airport today — flights delayed 12+ hours. To not give accommodation, they kept pushing it by ''just 2 more hours'' every single time for 12 hours. Same excuse: crew is coming soon. Unacceptable.'' In a statement on Wednesday, RGIA said some IndiGo flights at the airport have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations.

Requesting the passengers to contact IndiGo's customer service team directly for the latest updates on flight status, the airport had said that operations remain normal.

