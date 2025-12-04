Left Menu

India expresses displeasure on Indigo's handling of flight disruptions

Updated: 04-12-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 22:16 IST
India's civil aviation ministry on Thursday took serious note of the disruptions and cancellations of flights across Indigo's network in the country, with the minister expressing displeasure on how the airline handled the crisis, the government said in a statement.

Thousands of passengers were stranded again on Thursday, the third day of chaos after India's biggest airline failed to make sufficient changes to its roster planning to accommodate new government regulations.

