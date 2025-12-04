Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT-Ferrovial eyeing more opportunities at US airports, CEO says

Kennedy Airport, Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Madridejos said on Thursday. Speaking at Reuters NEXT, Madridejos said the infrastructure company expects long-term growth in passengers. U.S. travel demand has ebbed in 2025 in part due to inflation and concerns over President Donald Trump's policies around immigration and trade.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 22:47 IST
REUTERS NEXT-Ferrovial eyeing more opportunities at US airports, CEO says

Spanish construction giant Ferrovial sees other opportunities for investment in airports across the United States following its massive terminal overhaul at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Madridejos said on Thursday.

Speaking at Reuters NEXT, Madridejos said the infrastructure company expects long-term growth in passengers. U.S. travel demand has ebbed in 2025 in part due to inflation and concerns over President Donald Trump's policies around immigration and trade. View the live broadcast of the World Stage here and read full coverage here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U'khand CM visits MP Mahesh Sharma's Noida residence, offers condolences on mother's demise

U'khand CM visits MP Mahesh Sharma's Noida residence, offers condolences on ...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-USGS says Nevada quake report was false, blaming automatic system's error

UPDATE 1-USGS says Nevada quake report was false, blaming automatic system's...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Congo, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to Trump-backed peace deal

UPDATE 2-Congo, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to Trump-backed peace deal

 Global
4
Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged with explosives offence

Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged wi...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025