REUTERS NEXT-Ferrovial eyeing more opportunities at US airports, CEO says

Spanish construction giant Ferrovial sees other opportunities for investment in airports across the United States following its massive terminal overhaul at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Madridejos said on Thursday.

Speaking at Reuters NEXT, Madridejos said the infrastructure company expects long-term growth in passengers. U.S. travel demand has ebbed in 2025 in part due to inflation and concerns over President Donald Trump's policies around immigration and trade. View the live broadcast of the World Stage here and read full coverage here.

