Forging a Stronger Alliance: India and Russia's Five-Year Economic Plan
India and Russia solidify their economic partnership with a five-year plan amidst US-imposed tariffs. Prime Minister Modi and President Putin emphasize cooperation across multiple sectors and prioritize dialogue for ending the Ukraine conflict. Expanding bilateral trade and fighting terrorism are key focal points of this renewed alliance.
India and Russia have launched a five-year strategy aimed at strengthening their economic and trade ties, despite the challenging backdrop of US tariffs and sanctions. In a significant move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated to President Vladimir Putin the necessity of addressing the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and peaceful resolution.
The summit between Modi and Putin showcased a mutual commitment to rejuvenate the longstanding partnership that has spanned over eighty years. Both nations finalized a roadmap for economic collaboration until 2030 and signed agreements to enhance cooperation in sectors such as health, mobility, and cultural exchanges.
Focusing on trade, energy, and global security, the two leaders discussed the importance of a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union and a commitment to combat terrorism together. Additionally, efforts to increase the annual trade volume to USD 100 billion were outlined, with particular attention to energy collaborations.
