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Punjab Terrorism Victims Demand Justice and Support

A delegation of families affected by terrorism from Punjab met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, seeking the release of financial packages, compensation for martyred personnel, and additional pension benefits. They also demanded job reservations and plots for affected families. Kataria assured a sympathetic review of their demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:08 IST
Punjab Terrorism Victims Demand Justice and Support
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A delegation of families affected by terrorism in Punjab met with Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday to present a memorandum outlining their longstanding grievances. Among the demands were the release of pending financial compensations and improved pension benefits for families of martyred police and government personnel.

The delegation emphasized the need for enhanced pensions for widows and parents of civilian casualties. They urged the implementation of pre-existing policy decisions and called for deadlines on plot allotment and regularization to be extended, alongside requests for free or concessional plots for affected families, notably those holding red and white cards.

Employment was another concern, with calls for relaxed eligibility criteria to secure jobs for victims' families and job reservations within government employment. The Governor assured his attentive consideration of these appeals, promising to discuss the issues with relevant authorities to ensure constructive examination and resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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