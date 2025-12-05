Left Menu

Air Traffic Halt: Edinburgh Airport's Computer Glitch

Edinburgh Airport experienced a shutdown of flights on Friday morning due to a malfunction in its air traffic control's computer systems, prompting teams to work towards a swift resolution. Passengers are advised to contact airlines for updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:55 IST
Air Traffic Halt: Edinburgh Airport's Computer Glitch
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Friday morning, Edinburgh Airport came to a standstill as a result of computer issues plaguing the air traffic control system, leading to a cessation of flight activities.

The airport announced that their teams were actively addressing the problem and aimed to resolve it promptly.

A statement released on platform X urged passengers to reach out to their airlines to obtain the latest information regarding their flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is trust: PM Modi at India-Russia Business Forum.

The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is trust: PM Modi at India-R...

 Global
2
EU regulators hit Elon Musk's X with 120 million euro fine for breaching bloc's digital rulebook, reports AP.

EU regulators hit Elon Musk's X with 120 million euro fine for breaching blo...

 Global
3
Keeping new flight duty norms in abeyance, taking other operational steps to help normalise ops, says govt amid IndiGo flight disruptions.

Keeping new flight duty norms in abeyance, taking other operational steps to...

 Global
4
Calcutta High Court's Stand: A New Babri Masjid in Murshidabad

Calcutta High Court's Stand: A New Babri Masjid in Murshidabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025