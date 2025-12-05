Air Traffic Halt: Edinburgh Airport's Computer Glitch
Edinburgh Airport experienced a shutdown of flights on Friday morning due to a malfunction in its air traffic control's computer systems, prompting teams to work towards a swift resolution. Passengers are advised to contact airlines for updates.
On Friday morning, Edinburgh Airport came to a standstill as a result of computer issues plaguing the air traffic control system, leading to a cessation of flight activities.
The airport announced that their teams were actively addressing the problem and aimed to resolve it promptly.
A statement released on platform X urged passengers to reach out to their airlines to obtain the latest information regarding their flights.
