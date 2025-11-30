Balloon Troubles: Vilnius Airport Shutdown Amid Contraband Fears

Vilnius airport in Lithuania temporarily ceased operations on Sunday following the sighting of suspected balloons in its airspace, marking the latest in a series of disruptions plaguing the Baltic region. This incident adds to the ongoing challenges faced by European aviation, which has seen multiple disruptions due to drone sightings.

Authorities in Lithuania allege that these balloons, reportedly flown by smugglers, are being used to transport contraband cigarettes. The Lithuanian government has accused Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating these activities, describing them as a 'hybrid attack' on their nation.

In response to the balloon sightings, Lithuania closed its border crossings with Belarus in October but has since reopened them after a temporary halt in airspace disruptions. Lukashenko has dismissed the border closures as a 'crazy scam' and criticized the West for inciting a hybrid conflict against Belarus and Russia, warning of a new era of division.

(With inputs from agencies.)