Chaos at Swami Vivekananda Airport: Stranded Passengers and Cancelled Flights

The Swami Vivekananda Airport witnessed chaotic scenes on Thursday as multiple IndiGo flights were cancelled or rescheduled without prior notice, leaving passengers stranded for hours. The affected travelers expressed their discontent at the airline's counter, seeking answers amidst rising frustrations.

Amidst the turmoil, Arun Kumar Patra, who was set to connect to an international flight from Delhi on Friday, found himself in a predicament as his original evening flight from Raipur was abruptly cancelled. Facing uncertainty, Patra expressed his helplessness as subsequent flight options were unclear or unavailable.

Visuals from Bilaspur airport depicted passengers voicing their aggravation against IndiGo. The airline has described these cancellations as short-term measures aimed at decongesting airports while rolling out system improvements. However, passengers remain disgruntled over the lack of communication and assistance during this upheaval.