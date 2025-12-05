Left Menu

Chaos at Swami Vivekananda Airport: Stranded Passengers and Cancelled Flights

Passengers faced chaos at Swami Vivekananda Airport as several IndiGo flights were unexpectedly cancelled or rescheduled, leading to widespread frustration and confusion. Many expressed anger over the lack of communication, while stranded travelers sought alternative ways to reach their destinations amidst the disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:28 IST
Chaos at Swami Vivekananda Airport: Stranded Passengers and Cancelled Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Swami Vivekananda Airport witnessed chaotic scenes on Thursday as multiple IndiGo flights were cancelled or rescheduled without prior notice, leaving passengers stranded for hours. The affected travelers expressed their discontent at the airline's counter, seeking answers amidst rising frustrations.

Amidst the turmoil, Arun Kumar Patra, who was set to connect to an international flight from Delhi on Friday, found himself in a predicament as his original evening flight from Raipur was abruptly cancelled. Facing uncertainty, Patra expressed his helplessness as subsequent flight options were unclear or unavailable.

Visuals from Bilaspur airport depicted passengers voicing their aggravation against IndiGo. The airline has described these cancellations as short-term measures aimed at decongesting airports while rolling out system improvements. However, passengers remain disgruntled over the lack of communication and assistance during this upheaval.

TRENDING

1
Protest Sparks Legal Action: Tamil Nadu BJP Chiefs Face Charges

Protest Sparks Legal Action: Tamil Nadu BJP Chiefs Face Charges

 India
2
Odisha Tackles College Ragging: Swift Actions and Settlements Unveiled

Odisha Tackles College Ragging: Swift Actions and Settlements Unveiled

 India
3
We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within next 3 days: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu.

We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within ...

 Global
4
IndiGo's Flight Turmoil: Stranded Passengers and New Regulations

IndiGo's Flight Turmoil: Stranded Passengers and New Regulations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025