Left Menu

CAI Calls for Removal of Import Duty to Boost Cotton Industry

The Cotton Association of India has urged the government to remove the 11% import duty on raw cotton imports. High domestic prices, resulting from low production and high minimum support price, are affecting the competitiveness of Indian textile goods against countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:19 IST
CAI Calls for Removal of Import Duty to Boost Cotton Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Cotton Association of India (CAI) has called on the Indian government to abolish the 11 percent customs duty on raw cotton imports, warning of negative impacts on the textile industry. Dwindling domestic production and elevated minimum support prices have led to higher costs domestically, hindering competition with international markets.

CAI President Vinay N Kotak outlined the adverse consequences of the import duty, emphasizing the burden on the textile sector and the ripple effect on cotton traders and ginners. He highlighted the risk of losing market share to countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Pakistan if the duty remains.

Despite these challenges, CAI has adjusted its cotton estimate for the 2025-26 season, projecting production of 309.50 lakh bales. November figures show an increase in estimated supply and consumption, though concerns over future competitiveness persist without changes to import policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025